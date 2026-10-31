Bhopal Road Rage: Blogger's Bike Hit By Car, Driver Pulls Out Pistol; Video Goes Viral

A minor collision on a Bhopal road has turned into a heated online debate after a video showing a car driver pulling out a pistol went viral on Instagram.

According to police, the incident took place on October 27 at around 7.30 pm near the New Market signal. A car driver allegedly hit a motorcycle from behind. The biker, who is also a blogger, was recording his ride with a camera mounted on his bike, which is how the entire confrontation was captured.

Police said the minor collision led to an argument. During the argument, the car driver allegedly got out of the vehicle, abused the biker and pulled a pistol from his trousers. He also allegedly threatened to kill him. A video circulating online shows the moment the weapon appears.

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Complaint Withdrawn, Then Case Registered

The biker initially approached the TT Nagar police but later withdrew his complaint. However, after the video spread on social media, the police took suo motu cognisance of it. On Friday, they registered a suo motu case against the unidentified driver. The allegations include rash driving, using abusive language and threatening the biker with a pistol under the BNS and the Arms Act.

Police said the car is registered at an address in Raslakhedi, Bhanpur. They are trying to contact its owner and identify the driver. Investigators will also check whether the weapon was a licensed firearm, an illegal weapon or a dummy pistol.

Internet Is Divided

The video has split social media users into two camps. Many sided with the biker, saying the clip reflects a lack of calm and civic sense among people on Indian roads. They argued that pulling out a gun over a minor collision cannot be justified.

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Others defended the car driver. Some commenters said the biker was wrong to get angry over what they considered a minor incident. They pointed out that the driver had apologised and argued that the biker had no reason to escalate the situation after receiving an apology.

What Is Still Unclear

The driver has not been identified, and it is not yet known whether the pistol was real. Police have also not clarified how the case will proceed now that the biker has withdrawn his complaint, although the suo motu case allows the investigation to move forward.

The incident took place on a public road and, according to police, raised concerns over public safety. For now, the focus is on tracing the driver and verifying the weapon.

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