Haryanvi Song In A Vietnam Market Stuns Indian Tourist, Video Goes Viral

A video from a street market in Vietnam has caught a lot of attention online. In the clip, an Indian tourist, @vaishali.whatnext, is left stunned when a popular Haryanvi song starts playing loudly in a foreign country.
The clip has gone viral, drawing strong reactions and being widely shared on social media. The unexpected combination of a Vietnamese setting and an energetic Haryanvi track has become a talking point.
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The video sparked several reactions online. One user wrote, "You can take out people from Haryana but not Haryana from people", while another commented, "They know the actual vibe".
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Tourist Laughs And Enjoys The Music
After her initial surprise, @vaishali.whatnext is seen laughing and enjoying the music. She captioned the moment, "FYI I'm in Vietnam". For many viewers, the moment highlights how Indian pop culture is reaching audiences across the world.
The contrast between the Vietnamese market and the upbeat Haryanvi song has added another dimension to the conversation. Many viewers praised the universal appeal of Indian music.
What Users Are Saying
Several users commented that Haryanvi songs have a vibe of their own. Others pointed to their energetic beats, saying this is what makes the music appealing across borders.
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The reactions have been largely positive. Many welcomed the light-hearted moment of cultural exchange, while others proudly highlighted the growing popularity of Indian regional music around the world.
The clip has also sparked conversations about music, travel and the global reach of Indian pop culture.
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