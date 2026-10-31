Happy Halloween 2026: 100+ Wishes, Greetings And Short Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Halloween, also known as All Hallows' Eve or All Saints' Eve, is celebrated in several countries on October 31, the eve of All Hallows' Day in the Western Christian calendar. While Halloween is widely celebrated in countries such as the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, its popularity has also grown in India, with themed parties and festive events becoming increasingly common.

The festival is marked by people dressing up in spooky costumes, carving pumpkins, attending themed parties and participating in trick-or-treating activities.

Observed annually on the last day of October, the festival's history can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain and later Christian traditions associated with remembering saints and the dead. The name Halloween comes from All Hallows' Eve, which refers to the evening before All Saints' Day, observed on November 1 in the Christian calendar. All Souls' Day follows on November 2 and is associated with remembering departed souls in many Christian traditions.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Historically, Halloween has been associated with remembering the dead, supernatural beliefs and the transition from autumn to winter.

If you are looking for festive messages to share with your friends and family, here are more than 100 Halloween wishes, greetings and short messages for WhatsApp, Instagram and other social media platforms. You may add any emojis that you want in the end.

ALSO READ: When Is Halloween 2026? Check Date, History, Significance, Customs About This Spooky Festival

Happy Halloween 2026: Best Wishes To Share With Family And Friends

Halloween is celebrated through several traditions involving costumes, decorations, sweets and spooky activities. Whether you are sending a message to family members, friends or loved ones, these wishes can help you spread some Halloween cheer.

1.Happy Halloween! May your night be filled with spooky surprises, sweet treats and unforgettable memories.

2. Wishing you a Halloween full of laughter, fun and just the right amount of fright!

3. May your Halloween be as sweet as candy and as magical as a full moon. Happy Halloween!

4. Have a spooktacular Halloween filled with fun, laughter and lots of treats!

5. Wishing you a night full of magical moments, scary stories and sweet surprises.

6. May your Halloween be filled with pumpkin smiles and spooky delights. Happy Halloween!

7. Sending you warm wishes for a fun-filled Halloween. Stay spooky and keep smiling!

8. Hope your Halloween is filled with more treats than tricks. Have a wonderful celebration!

9. May the magic of Halloween bring happiness, laughter and wonderful memories your way.

10. Wishing you a boo-tiful Halloween filled with love, laughter and plenty of candy.

11. Have a frightfully fun Halloween and enjoy every spooky moment!

12. May your home be filled with laughter, your bags with candy and your night with magical memories.

13. Wishing you a Halloween that's full of surprises and short on scares!

14. Have a wickedly wonderful Halloween with your favourite people.

15. May all your Halloween wishes come true. Happy Halloween 2026!

16. Sending you a basket full of treats and a night full of spooky fun.

17. Here's wishing you a Halloween filled with magical moments and sweet memories.

18. May your Halloween be frighteningly fun and wonderfully memorable.

19. Wishing you a safe, happy and spooktacular Halloween!

20. Let the spooky season bring you happiness, excitement and endless reasons to smile.

Happy Halloween 2026: Greetings

For those looking for short and meaningful festive greetings, these WhatsApp messages and status updates can help spread the Halloween spirit.

21. Happy Halloween! Eat, drink and be scary!

22. Have a boo-tiful night!

23. Keep calm and get your scare on. Happy Halloween!

24. Wishing you a fang-tastic Halloween!

25. Trick or treat, smell my feet! Have a spooky night!

26. May your Halloween be full of magic and mystery.

27. Sending you spooky hugs and sweet wishes!

28. Have a wickedly good Halloween!

29. It's time to get spooky. Happy Halloween!

30. Stay spooky, stay sweet and have a frightful night!

31. Wishing you a night of tricks, treats and terrific memories.

32. Have a hauntingly happy Halloween!

33. Hope your Halloween is full of candy and good company.

34. May your Halloween sparkle with spooky magic.

35. Boo! Sending you Halloween wishes and lots of love.

36. Have a spook-tacular October 31!

37. Wishing you a night that's scary in the best possible way.

38. May the pumpkins glow and the candy flow!

39. Sending you a little Halloween magic and a lot of sweet treats.

40. Have a thrilling Halloween celebration!

Happy Halloween 2026: Short Messages For WhatsApp And Instagram

Looking for quick Halloween messages to post as your WhatsApp status, Instagram caption or social media greeting? Here are some short and catchy options.

41. Too cute to spook. Happy Halloween!

42. Boo to you from our crew!

43. Eat, drink and be scary!

44. Creep it real this Halloween!

45. Trick or treat yourself!

46. Just here for the boos!

47. Spooky vibes only!

48. Keep your spirits high and your treats sweet.

49. A little spooky, a little sweet!

50. It's all about the boos and treats!

51. Witching you a Happy Halloween!

52. Born to be spooky!

53. Halloween mode: ON!

54. Have a wicked night!

55. Let's get this party startled!

56. Pumpkin kisses and Halloween wishes.

57. Spooky season is the best season!

58. Don't forget to have a fang-tastic night!

59. Boo! Hope you're having a hauntingly good time.

60. Eat candy, make memories and enjoy the spooky season!

Happy Halloween 2026: Funny Wishes And Messages

Halloween is also the perfect occasion to share a laugh with friends and family. These funny messages and spooky puns are ideal for bringing a smile to someone's face.

61. I hope your Halloween is full of treats and free from creepy surprises!

62. Have a scary good time, but don't forget to come back home!

63. May your candy stash last longer than your Halloween costume!

64. Wishing you a Halloween with no tricks, just unlimited treats!

65. If you've got it, haunt it! Happy Halloween!

66. Don't be afraid of the dark. Be afraid of running out of candy!

67. May your Halloween be sweeter than your favourite chocolate!

68. Have a boo-tiful night and try not to lose your head!

69. Forget the ghosts, the real horror is an empty candy bowl!

70. Hope your Halloween is full of laughs and zero jump scares.

71. You're never too old for trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween!

72. May your costume be scary and your candy collection legendary!

73. Eat all the candy you want. Calories don't count on Halloween!

74. Have a fang-tastic night and don't let the vampires bite!

75. Wishing you a Halloween so fun that even the ghosts will be jealous!

Happy Halloween 2026: Spooky Wishes And Messages

For those who love the mysterious and supernatural side of Halloween, these spooky greetings are perfect for sharing the festive mood.

76. May the moonlight guide you through a night of mystery and magic. Happy Halloween!

77. When the ghosts come out to play, may your night be filled with spooky fun!

78. Beware of the shadows, enjoy the magic and have a hauntingly good Halloween!

79. May your Halloween be filled with mysterious adventures and magical surprises.

80. The night is dark, the spirits are near and Halloween magic is everywhere!

81. Wishing you a night full of eerie excitement and unforgettable adventures.

82. May the witches fly high and the pumpkins shine bright this Halloween!

83. Let the ghosts dance and the magic unfold. Happy Halloween!

84. May your Halloween be mysterious, magical and just a little bit frightening.

85. Here's to a night of spooky stories, haunted houses and thrilling memories.

86. When the veil between worlds grows thin, may you find only fun and happiness!

87. Wishing you a Halloween filled with enchanting spells and delightful chills.

88. May every spooky shadow bring a little excitement to your night.

89. Have a hauntingly magical Halloween under the October moon.

90. Let the spooky season fill your heart with excitement and wonder.

Happy Halloween 2026: Wishes For Kids

Halloween is a favourite occasion for children, who look forward to dressing up as their favourite characters, collecting candies and enjoying trick-or-treating. Here are some cheerful wishes for little ones.

91. Happy Halloween, little pumpkin! May your bag be full of candies and your heart full of joy.

92. Wishing you a magical night filled with costumes, chocolates and spooky adventures!

93. Have fun dressing up, collecting treats and making wonderful Halloween memories!

94. May your Halloween be filled with friendly ghosts and sweet surprises.

95. Hope you have the best Halloween ever, with lots of candy and plenty of fun!

96. Keep smiling, keep exploring and have a boo-tiful Halloween!

97. Wishing you a night full of fun, laughter and your favourite sweet treats.

98. May your costume be the coolest and your candy bag the fullest!

99. Have a spooktacular Halloween, little superstar!

100. Trick or treat! Hope your Halloween is full of happiness and magical surprises.

ALSO READ: Halloween Watchlist: 10 Forgotten Hindi Horror Movies That Are Still Terrifying

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.