October Tech Layoff Wave: Over 5,000 Jobs Gone As Amazon, Netflix, eBay, HubSpot Cut Staff

Well over 5,000 jobs have been cut across the technology sector this month. Amazon, Netflix, eBay and HubSpot are among the companies trimming staff as they reorganise around AI and tighter costs.

The Biggest Cuts

Netflix told employees on October 14 that it would lay off nearly 1,000 people, about 6% of its workforce, mostly in product, technology, legal and HR teams. eBay is cutting about 9% of its staff, or roughly 1,100 jobs, after letting go 800 in February.

Amazon eliminated around 1,000 roles, mainly in its Stores division, in early October, and cut about 250 more in devices and services on October 28. HubSpot is laying off nearly 660 employees, about 7% of its workforce.

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AI And Restructuring

HubSpot's chief executive said the company is pivoting to a new AI-focused strategy. Vermont Information Processing is cutting 66 jobs months after announcing plans to expand its use of AI. HoneyBook is laying off about 14% of its 255-strong workforce, mostly in Israel.

Games, Deals And Hardware

Electronic Arts is cutting about 400 jobs and has shut down the studio behind Dragon Age and Mass Effect. Supermassive Games has laid off more than 70 staff.

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XM Cyber has laid off 250 of its 300 Israeli employees since CrowdStrike agreed to buy its technology in a deal worth about $600 million.

Among other firms, Nokia plans to cut up to 253 positions in Finland and TomTom is cutting 200 jobs globally. Lightspeed Commerce says 250 roles are affected, including vacancies it is closing.

Flock Safety, which makes AI surveillance cameras, is reportedly cutting about 18% of staff, around 270 people, amid mounting opposition to its products. Layoff trackers also list about 200 cuts at Dialpad.

The Bigger Picture

Layoffs.fyi counted more than 119,800 tech employees laid off at 196 companies through late June. Amazon alone has eliminated about 30,000 corporate positions since late 2025.

AI was cited in 33% of tech layoff events in 2026, up from 1% in 2024, though the Layoffs.fyi founder says there is little evidence that AI is replacing the work of those let go.

ALSO READ: 'I Got Laid Off Today': Woman Shares 10 Things To Do And Avoid After Losing Your Job

Company-By-Company Explainer

Amazon, Stores (1,000): The cuts hit white-collar staff in India, the US and the UK, mainly in the Stores unit. They follow 14,000 corporate cuts in October 2025 and 16,000 in January.

Amazon, Devices and Services (250): The cuts were mainly in software development, after weeks of product launches. Amazon said they would help it operate more efficiently and align with its product roadmap.

HubSpot (660): The board authorised the plan on October 1. It expects charges of $65 million to $75 million, mostly severance and transition payments. The CEO's memo says AI efficiency is not the reason, though some critics are not convinced.

Netflix (about 1,000): This is its biggest round of cuts in years. The company says business is strong, and profit has grown this year, but its third-quarter forecast fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

eBay (about 1,100): CEO Jamie Iannone's memo says the company is shifting resources to its fastest-growing areas, such as authenticated luxury goods and collectibles. Fox Business puts the figure at about 1,000.

Electronic Arts (400): The cuts are about 3% of staff and include 50 BioWare jobs. An early-stage Mass Effect game has been dropped. EA will keep working on sports games, Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi titles.

Flock Safety (270): Reuters sources say about 270 employees will leave at the end of October after a voluntary buyout programme. The company confirmed the voluntary programme but called it a buyout, not a layoff, and did not confirm the number.

Nokia (253): The cuts are planned at its Espoo, Tampere and Oulu sites to reduce costs and redirect investment to defence, AI and data centres. Employee negotiations began on October 12.

XM Cyber (250): CrowdStrike's deal covers the source code and 45 patents but not the customers or revenue. Only about 50 Israeli staff remain, to serve existing customers.

Lightspeed Commerce (250): The Montreal firm did not say how many of the roles were layoffs and how many were vacancies being closed. It has been refocusing on North American retail and European hospitality. It says it will give more detail when it reports earnings next month.

Dialpad (200): A layoff tracker lists 200 cuts, or 13.3% of staff, on October 21. I found no company statement or news report to confirm this.

TomTom (200): The Dutch mapping firm is cutting about 6% of its roughly 3,300 staff and reducing management layers. It expects annual savings of about €21 million. Its third-quarter revenue fell nearly 6%.

Supermassive Games (70+): The studio behind The Dark Pictures Anthology announced in August that up to 75 roles could go, and the consultation has now ended. This is its third round of cuts since February 2024.

Vermont Information Processing (66): The Colchester company makes software for the food and beverage industry. It disclosed the layoffs in a notice to the Vermont Department of Labor, just over a month after acquiring Encompass Technologies.

HoneyBook (35): The small-business software firm is cutting 30 to 35 jobs despite large cash reserves, and has extended the validity of departing staff's stock options.

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