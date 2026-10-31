Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On October 31, 2026? Check State-Wise Details

All public and private sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, the first, third and fifth Saturdays are considered regular working days, and banks generally operate as usual on these days, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Banks across India will generally remain open on Saturday, October 31, 2026, as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. However, bank branches in Gujarat will remain closed on this day to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Customers should note that bank holidays vary across states depending on regional occasions and festivals.

Despite being a working Saturday under the general RBI banking schedule, customers in Gujarat will not be able to access in-person banking services at branches owing to the regional holiday marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. The closure is applicable to bank branches in the state, while banking operations in other states will follow their respective holiday schedules.

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Even though physical bank branches remain closed on these respective state holidays, digital banking channels such as ATMs, UPI, net banking, and mobile apps continue to function normally nationwide.

Due to change in bank holidays in different states, customers are advised to check out the state-wise holiday calendars before visiting a branch. Bank holidays in India are determined by the RBI and respective state authorities, with closures applicable on national holidays, regional festivals and other important occasions. Consequently, a bank holiday in one state does not necessarily mean that branches across the country will remain closed.

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Which Bank Services Will Be Open?

Meanwhile, Branch closures will not disrupt essential financial services. Key digital facilities, including internet banking, mobile banking applications and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), will continue to remain operational on bank holidays.

These digital services allow customers to carry out financial transactions without visiting a physical bank branch as per the needs. Customers can transfer money, check account balances, pay utility bills, access account statements and manage their accounts through online banking channels. UPI-based transactions and mobile banking facilities will also remain available, allowing customers to make payments and transfer funds conveniently.

Customers planning to visit a bank branch are advised to check their respective bank's holiday schedule in advance to avoid inconvenience. Those requiring urgent banking services can continue using digital banking platforms, which will remain accessible throughout the day.

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