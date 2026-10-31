Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 800 Crore Worldwide Despite Dip

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 has completed over two weeks in cinemas and is now into its third week. The Rajinikanth-starrer has seen a steady decline in collections in recent days, with hopes pinned on the third weekend to bring more audiences to theatres and revive its box office momentum.

Here's a look at its Day 16 box office performance.

Day 16 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 collected Rs 5.50 crore net across 8,079 shows on Friday, registering a 12% drop from the previous day's earnings. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 435.40 crore, while its India gross earnings stand at Rs 509.45 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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Overseas, the film earned Rs 3 crore on Day 16, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 267.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 776.95 crore.

Audience Turnout

The action drama recorded approximately 4.29 lakh footfalls on Friday, taking its total audience turnout to 2.93 crore.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the day's earnings, collecting Rs 3.75 crore net. The Hindi version earned Rs 1 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 55 lakh. The Kannada version contributed Rs 20 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to the film's state-wise earnings on Day 16, with Rs 3 crore gross. Karnataka added Rs 1.10 crore, while Kerala contributed Rs 75 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together brought in Rs 55 lakh, and the remaining Indian markets contributed another Rs 1 crore. The total tracked state-wise gross collection for the day stood at Rs 6.40 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 334.35 crore net in India.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then fell to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15.

The film added another Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16. Its second-week collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore.

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About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer whose peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld, forcing him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and legacy.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

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