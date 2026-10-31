Mumbai: Drone Crash At Wankhede Stadium Lands On Railway Platform; Event Firm Summoned

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday has summoned staff of the event management company that operated the two drones which crashed inside Churchgate station on Oct. 28, injuring a commuter, as part of its investigation into the incident.

Two drones reportedly lost control and crashed onto Platform 3 at Mumbai's Churchgate railway station on Wednesday night, October 28, 2026, injuring a 37-year-old passenger. The incident occurred in the evening, when one of the drones struck a commuter standing on the platform, leaving him with bleeding injuries.

The injured passenger, identified as Hemant Mahotsavkar, 37, was standing near the Virar end of Platform 3 when the drone hit his forehead and head. Following the incident, he was given first aid and rushed to GT Hospital for medical treatment. He received a few stitches and was discharged the same night. Some reports have also identified the passenger as Hemant Morujkar.

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The GRP has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for acts endangering the life or personal safety of others.

According to reports, the drones were part of a private promotional event organised near Wankhede Stadium and Marine Drive in Mumbai. The drone show, associated with a promotional event for a telecom Platforms, reportedly involved around 150 drones. However, two drones allegedly veered off course and lost control, with one eventually crashing onto the railway platform.

Following the incident, the Churchgate Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) summoned the management and staff of the event management company responsible for operating the drones during the show.

Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Kesarkar told Free Press journal, “We have traced the firm and called its management in to record their statements. Permission for the event was taken by the event management company, but the person at the controls lost command of the drone, which is why it came down on railway property.”

The railway police have seized both drones involved in the incident and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Authorities are examining if the crash resulted from a mechanical failure or operator negligence.

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