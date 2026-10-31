Cult Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishwak Sen's Thriller Opens On A Moderate Note, Mints This Amount

Vishwak Sen's Cult arrived in theatres on Friday, marking the actor's latest outing as a director. The Telugu thriller began its box office journey with a moderate response from audiences on Day 1.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

Cult collected Rs 95 lakh net in India on its opening day, taking its domestic gross collection to Rs 1.10 crore. The film recorded 22% occupancy across 1,240 shows, with an average collection of Rs 7,661 per show, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 20 lakh, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1.30 crore on Day 1.

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Theatre Occupancy

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 19.82% across Telugu 2D shows. Morning shows registered 13.55%, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 15.45% and 16.91%, respectively. Night shows performed better, reaching 29.82% occupancy.

State-Wise Box Office Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed the largest share of the film's opening-day earnings, with a combined gross of Rs 1 crore, accounting for around 91% of its domestic collection.

Karnataka followed with Rs 6 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 2 lakh. Kerala and the remaining Indian markets added Rs 1 lakh each.

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Advance Booking

Across its premiere and first seven days, Cult has recorded Rs 5.47 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats, from 4.39 lakh tickets across 6,172 shows. Excluding blocked seats, the total stands at Rs 3.81 crore.

Day 1 recorded the highest advance sales at Rs 1.21 crore, followed by Day 2 with Rs 1.03 crore. Day 3 bookings stood at Rs 78.02 lakh, while Day 4 collected Rs 69.89 lakh. The film recorded Rs 66.89 lakh on Day 5, Rs 60.43 lakh on Day 6 and Rs 46.58 lakh for Day 7 so far.

About Cult

Cult is a Telugu psychological thriller directed by Vishwak Sen. The story follows three young adults who attend an exclusive birthday party hosted by Elvin, the son of Goa's Home Minister, at a nightclub named Cult. Their night takes a terrifying turn when a masked killer locks down the venue and forces the guests into a series of deadly survival games.

The film stars Vishwak Sen, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Tarak Ponnappa and Murali Sharma. It was released in theatres on October 30, 2026, and has a runtime of approximately two hours and 32 minutes.

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