Delhi-NCR to Enforce Anti-Pollution Curbs from November 5 to 20: Full Details Here

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered a ban on dust-generating construction and demolition across the National Capital Region (NCR), and 50% work from home in parts of the region, from November 5 to 20.

The order, dated October 30, aims to cut emissions before pollution typically peaks.

What The Order Says

Issued under Section 12 of the CAQM Act, 2021, the order directs NCR state governments and the Delhi government to implement two measures.

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First, dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction must stop across the entire NCR. Exemptions cover projects linked to railways, metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security and defence, and projects of national importance.

The restriction also covers linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines and telecommunication.

Second, state government and private offices in Delhi and in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar must operate with up to 50% of staff attending physically, with the rest working from home.

Industrial establishments and essential services where this is not feasible are exempt.

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Why Now

The CAQM said its analysis of daily Air Quality Index (AQI) data for November 2018 to 2025 shows a recurring pattern of high pollution in early to mid-November, with AQI reaching "Severe" and "Severe+" on some days.

It said local emissions and the burning of crop residue and biomass add to the load, while low wind speeds, a shallow atmospheric boundary layer and reduced vertical mixing limit dispersal.

The order calls the measures "preventive in nature" and limited in time and area. It says the exemptions are meant to ensure that essential and unavoidable activities are not disrupted. The aim is to cut emissions at source and limit the build-up of pollutants.

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How This Differs From GRAP

The order refers to the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), dated September 29, 2026. GRAP curbs normally take effect when the AQI crosses set thresholds.

These measures are fixed to dates and apply regardless of the day's AQI.

There is a recent precedent. Last November, the Delhi government mandated 50% work from home in government and private offices under GRAP Stage III. This year's order brings similar steps forward.

Current Air Quality

Delhi's air has been unusually clean in recent days. The AQI was 60 on Friday, the city's cleanest October day in four years, before rising to 95 on Saturday morning.

The CAQM order is meant to keep that gain from being lost as the season turns.

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