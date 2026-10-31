Nakhrewaalii Box Office Collection Day 1: Ansh Duggal Starrer Sees Lukewarm Opening, Eyes Weekend Growth

Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava's Nakhrewaalii made its theatrical debut on Friday but received a lukewarm response at the box office. With limited audience turnout on Day 1, the film will now look to the weekend to gain momentum and attract more moviegoers.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

Nakhrewaalii collected Rs 13 lakh net at the Indian box office on its opening day, taking its total domestic gross earnings to Rs 15 lakh. The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 5% across 594 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The romantic comedy witnessed a limited audience turnout on its first day, with an estimated 5,559 tickets sold across theatres.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Theatre Occupancy

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 5.35% across Hindi 2D shows. Morning shows registered 5%, while afternoon shows recorded 5.67%. Evening shows witnessed 3.92% occupancy, followed by 5.17% for night shows.

Among the major regions, Ahmedabad recorded the highest occupancy at 11.3%, followed by Hyderabad at 8.8% and Mumbai at 6.8%. The National Capital Region registered 3.5% occupancy.

Advance Booking

Nakhrewaalii recorded Rs 25.39 lakh in advance bookings for Day 1, including blocked seats, from 7,885 tickets across 613 shows.

Day 2 bookings stood at Rs 24.61 lakh from 7,159 tickets across 542 shows, including blocked seats. Excluding blocked seats, the figure stands at Rs 9.92 lakh from 2,890 tickets.

For Day 3, the film has recorded Rs 22.97 lakh in advance sales so far, while bookings for Day 4 and Day 5 stand at Rs 24,258 each.

Mumbai leads the city-wise advance booking chart for Day 2 with Rs 6.74 lakh, followed by the National Capital Region at Rs 6.02 lakh. Pune, Indore and Jaipur have contributed Rs 1.54 lakh, Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 1.22 lakh, respectively.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 800 Crore Worldwide Despite Dip

About The Film

Nakhrewaalii is a Hindi romantic comedy-drama directed by Rahul Shanklya and produced by Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Jio Studios. Based on Satya Vyas's novel Dilli Darbaar, the film follows Sumit, a young man who disguises himself as a woman to secure a government job and win over his love interest, Paridhi.

The film stars Ansh Duggal, Pragathi Srivasthava, Akash Makhija, Aayushi Verma, Gopal Datt and Kumud Mishra. Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, Ssanjay Tripaathy and Satya Vyas, the film was released in theatres on October 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: Cult Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishwak Sen's Thriller Opens On A Moderate Note, Mints This Amount

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.