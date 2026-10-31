Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ODI Tri-Series Final In India

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, October 31.

Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Pakistan will look to clinch their maiden ODI tri-series title on home soil, while Kusal Mendis' Sri Lanka will aim to finish the tournament with the trophy.

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the final after registering three victories in the league stage. However, Sri Lanka defeated the hosts by eight wickets in their previous meeting on October 27 to secure their place in the title clash.

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Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will head into the final after suffering a 55-run defeat against England in their last league-stage fixture. Both teams will now look to put their best foot forward in the final.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Match Date And Time

The final of the ODI tri-series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday, October 31, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. IST, with the toss expected to take place at 1 p.m. IST.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Venue

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

ODI Tri-Nation Series: Points Table

Pakistan finished at the top of the points table with six points after winning three of their four league-stage matches. The hosts suffered their only defeat against Sri Lanka on October 27.

Sri Lanka finished second in the standings with four points after winning two of their four matches. Their victories came against England and Pakistan, helping them secure the second spot and a place in the final.

England finished third with two points after winning one of their four matches and were eliminated from the tournament.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Previous Encounter

Pakistan and Sri Lanka last met in the fifth match of the ODI tri-series on October 27 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sri Lanka registered a convincing eight-wicket victory after bowling Pakistan out for just 110 runs in 25.3 overs. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka was the star of the show, picking up five wickets for 34 runs.

Babar Azam was Pakistan's top scorer with 29 runs off 33 deliveries, while Hasan Nawaz contributed 17 runs.

In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the target in just 18.1 overs, reaching 114/2. Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 62, while Pavan Rathnayake scored 23 runs.

The victory helped Sri Lanka book their place in the final and will give them confidence ahead of Saturday's title clash.

Sri Lanka's Last-Match Performance

Sri Lanka head into the final after suffering a 55-run defeat against England in their last league-stage match on Thursday/

England posted a massive total of 386/5 in 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Ben Duckett led the batting effort with impressive 167 runs off 132 deliveries, while Tom Banton contributed 74 off 75 balls.

In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 331 in 45.1 overs. Pavan Rathnayake scored 118 runs off 77 deliveries, while captain Kusal Mendis added 89 off 71 balls.

However, their efforts were not enough to take Sri Lanka over the line as England secured a 55-run victory.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 160

Pakistan: 96 wins

Sri Lanka: 59 wins

Tied: 1

No Result: 4

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Squads

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan and Shadab Khan.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage.

How To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final will not be telecast live on television in India.

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How To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final on the Veto app.

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