IIFA Awards 2026 Winners: Dhurandhar Sweeps Top Awards, Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda Take Acting Honours

The 26th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards announced its winners on Friday through its official Instagram account, honouring achievements in films and digital entertainment.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner of the night, securing 12 awards across acting, direction, writing and technical categories. Ranveer Singh won Best Actor for his performance in the spy thriller, while Aneet Padda took home Best Actress for Saiyaara.

Dhar won Best Director, Best Original Story, Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues, while the film also won awards for cinematography, editing, music direction, sound design and supporting performances.

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In the digital category, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood, won Best Series, among other awards.

Here's The Complete List Of Winners At IIFA 2026

IIFA Awards 2026: Popular Category Winners

Best Film: Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best International Film: Avatar: Fire & Ash – 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau and James Cameron

Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Title song of Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Title song of Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara Reprise

Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad

Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Technical Category

Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar

Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan from War 2

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar

Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava

Best Background Score: A R Rahman – Chhaava

Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine – Chhaava

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Digital Film Category

Best Picture: Baramulla

Best Story (Original): Baramulla

Best Direction: Karan Tejpal – Stolen

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Sanya Malhotra – Mrs

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi 2

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Avinash Tiwary – The Mehta Boys

Digital Web Series Category

Best Series: The Ba*ds of Bollywood – Red Chillies Entertainment

Best Direction: Aryan Khan – The Ba*ds of Bollywood

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anya Singh – The Ba*ds of Bollywood

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Raghav Juyal – The Ba*ds of Bollywood

Best Story (Original): Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia and Abhishek Banerjee – Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Docuseries/Docufilm: The Roshans – Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan

Best Reality/Non-Scripted Show: The Traitors – BBC Studios, All3Media and Prime Video

Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – Number 1 from The Ba*ds of Bollywood

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