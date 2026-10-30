Diljit Dosanjh Concert Today: Traffic Curbs, Parking, Delhi Metro Services And Other Details

The Delhi Metro will run trains till midnight on Friday, October 30, across most of its network to help about 70,000 people get home after singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, are excluded from the extension.

What The DMRC Has Announced

The DMRC said additional train trips will be operated after the concert, with standby trains kept ready in case of an unexpected surge in passengers. The purchase window for QR tickets on the Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile app will be extended by an hour to match the revised timings.

Extra staff, customer service personnel and customer facilitation agents will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro station and key interchange stations to guide commuters.

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Security at the station will be tightened, with more personnel, door frame metal detectors and enhanced screening.

JLN Stadium station, on the Violet Line between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest to the venue. The DMRC has urged concertgoers to travel by Metro, saying it is convenient and will reduce dependence on private vehicles.

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Why The Concert Is In The News

The Delhi show opens Dosanjh's Aura India Tour, which is due to visit several cities in November. He last played at the same stadium in 2024 with his Dil-Luminati Tour. Tickets were priced between Rs 1,999 and Rs 14,999 on BookMyShow.

The date has already changed once. Organisers moved it from November 1 to October 30 after an appeal to respect the sentiments of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

The show also briefly came into doubt. On October 22, Delhi Police denied permission, citing security concerns and the festive season. The police later granted permission after additional security and crowd-management assurances, and the show went ahead as scheduled.

Organiser BookMyShow Live said reports of a cancellation were inaccurate.

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What Commuters Should Know

Spectators leaving the stadium late should expect heavy crowds at JLN Stadium station and at interchanges. The DMRC's extra trips and standby rakes are meant to ease this, but commuters should plan their return journey in advance.

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