Delhi Police Denies Permission For Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert On October 30 Citing Security Concerns

The Delhi Police has denied permission to the organisers of Diljit Dosanjh's concert in the national capital. The permission for the show, scheduled for October 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, was reportedly denied citing security concerns.

The decision comes as a setback to those looking forward to attending the live concert. Further details about the event and ticket-related arrangements are awaited.

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In a letter addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow, Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) mentioned that the request to organise the Delhi leg of Diljit's Aura India Tour was examined but could not be approved.

The letter referred to “specific threat-related inputs,” the police's security and law-and-order commitments during the ongoing festive season, along with other concerns.

“Sir, with reference to your application dated 14.10.2026 on the subject cited above, I am to inform you that your request for organizing “Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour Delhi” at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office.

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“In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to,” the letter read.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour Announcement

The singer-actor announced the India leg of his Aura World Tour, bringing his electrifying energy to seven India cities.

In his first post shared two weeks ago, the tour was set to kick off in Delhi-NCR on November 1 and then move to Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. A concert in Chandigarh has also been announced, but BookMyShow, the official promoter, was yet to share the date and venue details for the show.

The seven-city tour follows his concerts in Europe and North America, with pre-sale tickets opening on October 6.

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