AR Rahman Recalls Fan Who Predicted His Ramayana Collaboration 12 Years Ago

A.R. Rahman is co-composing the music and score for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana alongside Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. Interestingly, more than a decade before the collaboration became a reality, a fan had already predicted that Rahman would one day compose music for the epic.

At a promotional event in Chennai on Wednesday, the 59-year-old composer recalled receiving an email in 2014 from a man named Sathish, who described a dream in which Rahman was presenting the Ramayana through musical performances across India and abroad.

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Twelve years later, Rahman is working on the film's music alongside Zimmer, making the old message particularly memorable.

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AR Rahman Recalls A Fan's Message

Speaking at the film's promotional event, Rahman shared the unusual incident with the audience and read out the email he had received from Sathish in 2014.

“There is something I wanted to share. In 2014, a gentleman called Sathish manifested that I would be composing the music for Ramayana,” he recalled.

The email read, “You appeared in my dream early in the morning. I believe it will come true. You were doing musical shows throughout India and the world, presenting the great epic Ramayana.”

What We Know About Ramayana?

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, it is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ramayana, backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, along with VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, features a powerhouse cast of talented actors to deliver the biggest cinematic treat of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ravie Dubey portrays Laxman, while Yash takes on the role of Ravan. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman. Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, with Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

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The music and score bring together Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, marking a major collaboration between the two acclaimed musicians.

Reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic saga. The first instalment is scheduled to release on Nov. 5, while the second part is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

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