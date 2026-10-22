Rashmika Mandanna Says She Sets Boundaries And Says No To Uncomfortable Scenes: 'I'm Not That Kind Of A Person'

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi (2026) sparked controversy over the portrayal of its female lead, Janhvi Kapoor. Several viewers criticised the camera angles used for her character and a scene involving a kiss without consent, alleging that the film objectified and hypersexualised her.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently weighed in on the debate during an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9. The real-life couple discussed the challenges actors face when setting boundaries around costumes and scenes, with Rashmika admitting that she has sometimes struggled to say no.

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Referring to the discussion surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's experience with Peddi, host Karan Johar asked, “We (Janhvi and Karan) spoke about it, including her experience with Peddi. There was so much chatter around that. I haven't seen that happen with you at all, Rashmika, in your representation. Are you careful about that? You have to set your boundaries, right?”

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Rashmika Mandanna opens up about setting boundaries

Replying with a “yes,” Rashmika explained, “There are some things I am not okay with. Yes, some characters might need you to wear a bikini or something. Even then, I do inform them that I am not comfortable with my whole… exposing and skin show… I am not that kind of a person.”

“But again, when you do commercial films, there will be these costumes, that you are not completely comfortable with. But there are some lines that I draw for myself. More so often, the directors are okay with it because those are the people I prefer working with,” Rashmika explained.

Vijay pointed out that having these conversations can be challenging; Rashmika agreed. She added that actors need to feel comfortable raising concerns with filmmakers, particularly when they are in a vulnerable position.

“You (the makers) must make it easier for the actors to come and ask these questions because even I find it hard,” she said.

Rashmika also revealed that she sometimes turns to Vijay for advice when she is unsure about refusing something on a film set.

“Sometimes, when I don't want to do something but it takes up a lot of [energy], I ask Vijay if I should just say it,” she added.

Vijay Deverakonda says actors need support to say 'no'

Vijay further explained that actors can feel pressured to agree to scenes or costumes they are uncomfortable with, particularly after signing a film. They may worry that refusing a demand could make them appear unprofessional or difficult to work with.

“They all need a support system to tell them that it's okay to put their foot down and say ‘no.' Because people can make you feel like, ‘But you are an actress; you signed this film; isn't this your job?' So, they start feeling that pressure, wondering, ‘Am I not being professional?'” Vijay said.

He added that when filmmakers make actors feel unprofessional for raising concerns, they may choose to remain silent rather than risking creating a conflict.

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About Ranabaali

Rashmika was seen alongside Vijay in Ranabaali, a period action drama set in the 1800s Madras Presidency. Made under the direction of Rahul Sankrityan, the film was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, marking the couple's first on-screen collaboration since their wedding.

Vijay plays the titular character, while Rashmika portrays his wife, Jayamma. The story revolves around British colonial rule and a man-made famine in India, allegedly created to facilitate the export of grain to Britain.

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