SS Rajamouli Says Indian Cinema Has Not Done Justice To Ramayana And Mahabharata: 'I Was Never Fully Satisfied'

SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The filmmaker has now opened up about his vision for bringing Indian mythology to the big screen, saying he has never been completely satisfied with how the country's great epics, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, have been presented in cinema.

Speaking on the Empire Film Podcast, Rajamouli said he hopes to bring India's legendary stories to life in a grander manner through his upcoming project.

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“I was never fully satisfied with how these epics were presented on screen,” the filmmaker said, adding that he hopes to bring the stories alive “in an even grander manner” through Varanasi.

The film is not being positioned as a straightforward retelling of either epic. Instead, the action-adventure combines large-scale action with elements rooted in Indian mythology while telling an independent story. Rajamouli has also indicated that audiences should be able to follow its emotional core and major events without having detailed knowledge of the original texts.

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The approach is reminiscent of his earlier film RRR, which featured historical personalities but built a fictional narrative around them.

Mahesh Babu Appears As Lord Rama In Key Sequence

One of the major talking points surrounding Varanasi is a sequence inspired by the Ramayana, in which Mahesh Babu will appear as Lord Rama.

Rajamouli has previously spoken about his experience of seeing the actor in the look for the first time, describing it as a moment that gave him goosebumps.

During an interaction with students at Penn State University in the US, the filmmaker also praised Mahesh Babu's performance and said the actor had exceeded his expectations.

“With Mahesh Babu in Varanasi, I expected him to give 100 percent, because that's what I know he is capable of. But once I started working with him, he completely exceeded my expectations. He went beyond everything I had imagined and gave 200 percent,” Rajamouli said.

“He really nailed the character and surprised me with how much he brought to it. He did much more than I expected, and that made working with him in Varanasi a really special experience,” he added.

The sequence reportedly took 60 days to shoot. Rajamouli has described it as “visually grandiose and very emotional at the same time”, suggesting that the scene will focus on emotional depth alongside its visual scale.

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What We Know About Varanasi

The action-adventure, rooted in Indian culture, reportedly spans different time periods, from 512 CE in an ancient kingdom to 2071, and features settings including Antarctica, Africa and underground caves.

It stars Priyanka as Mandakini alongside Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, the antagonist described as a scientist. Shruti Haasan is also part of the cast. The film marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas's much-awaited return to Indian cinema after years of working primarily on international projects.

Mark your calendars! Varanasi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. The film will be released in multiple languages.

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