Zota Health Care Q2 Review: Nirmal Bang Trims Target Price But Retains Rating; Details Inside

Zota Healthcare's Q2 FY27 showed sequential recovery at the operating level, but profitability remained weak. Consolidated revenue grew 54.6% YoY to Rs 200 crore, led by Davaindia (up 76.2% YoY to Rs 170 crore) on higher footfall and a better wallet spend. EBITDA turned positive Rs 3.1 crore on account of lower marketing expenses pertaining to brand ambassador spends but curtailed by higher employee expenses.

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Nirmal Bang Report

Following Zota Health Care Ltd.'s September-quarter results, Nirmal Bang has maintained its Buy rating on the stock, trimming its target price to Rs 1,670 from Rs1,679, implying a potential upside of 26% from the reports current price.

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The brokerage expects revenues to clock a compound annual growth rate of 62% over FY26–FY28E, driven by store additions, improved operations and continued network scale-up.

Nirmal Bang expects the company to continue to be EBITDA positive and continue to value the company at 20 times Sept FY30E EV/EBITDA.

Zota Healthcare Q2 FY27 Results Highlights

Zota Healthcare's Q2 FY27 showed sequential recovery at the operating level, but profitability remained weak.

Consolidated revenue grew 54.6% YoY to Rs 200 crore, led by Davaindia (up 76.2% YoY to Rs 170 crore) on higher footfall and a better wallet spend.

EBITDA turned positive Rs 3.1 crore on account of lower marketing expenses pertaining to brand ambassador spends but curtailed by higher employee expenses.

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