UP PET 2026: Shoes Off, Jewellery Removed, Hair Checked As Candidates Face Strict Entry Checks

Candidates appearing for the second day of the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 on Friday faced strict frisking at several centres.

Male candidates were asked to remove shoes and socks, and women were asked to let their hair down and take off jewellery. Schools up to Class 12 remain shut in all 60 districts where the exam is being held.

Entry began at 1,372 examination centres across the state. In Prayagraj, Lucknow and Pratapgarh, male candidates were asked to take off their shoes and socks for checking.In Gorakhpur, even handkerchiefs were taken out for inspection, Bhaskar English reported.

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In Bareilly, female candidates were asked to let their hair down, and hair clips, earrings and chains were removed. Visuals from the city showed a woman officer checking a candidate's hair outside a centre.

In Sitapur, women took off their jewellery and handed it to family members before entering.

Around 11.80 lakh candidates are expected to take the exam in two shifts. The first runs from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with entry allowed until 9.30 a.m. The second runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with entry beginning at 1 p.m. and gates closing at 1.30 p.m.

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What Is the PET?

The PET is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). It serves as a qualifying test for various Group B and Group C government posts in the state. About 35.41 lakh candidates have registered this year.

The exam is offline and OMR-based. It has 100 questions for 100 marks, with 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer.

Schedule And Turnout

The Commission revised the schedule in a notice issued on September 25. The exam was earlier planned for October 23, 24 and 25 and will now be held on October 25, October 30 and November 1.

The first phase was held on October 25. Of the 11.80 lakh candidates scheduled that day, 8.27 lakh took the exam, which works out to about 70%. The final day is November 1.

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Why The Closures And Checks

Closures on large exam days are generally meant to ease traffic and free up buildings and staff. Strict frisking is likewise a standard anti-cheating measure at competitive exams.

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