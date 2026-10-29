UP Special TET 2026 Admit Card Expected On This Date; Exams To Be Held On November 3 in Two Shifts

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the admit cards for the UP Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026 on October 31. Candidates who registered under Advertisement No. 03/2026 will be able to download their hall tickets from upessc.up.gov.in (the official website).

The commission had issued the advance examination city intimation slips on October 23, allowing candidates to check their allotted cities and make travel arrangements. However, the city slip cannot be used for entry into the examination hall. Candidates must carry a valid admit card on the examination day, to get access to the centre.

UP Special TET 2026: Exam Date, Shift Timings and Centres

The UP Special TET 2026 examination is scheduled for November 3 at six divisional headquarters across Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Agra.

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The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The morning session will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session will take place from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates should check their admit cards for the exact examination centre, reporting time and other instructions issued by the commission.

How To Download UP Special TET Admit Card 2026

Once the admit card link becomes active, candidates should visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in and locate the Special TET 2026 admit card link under Advertisement No. 03/2026.

They will then need to log in using their One Time Registration (OTR) ID or other accepted credentials, along with their password or date of birth, as required by the portal.

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After logging in, candidates can view their admit cards, download them and take a printout for examination day.

The hall ticket will contain the candidate's name, photograph, roll number, examination date, shift timings, centre address and reporting instructions. Applicants need to verify all details and contact the commission through its official channels if there are any discrepancies.

UP Special TET 2026: Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The examination will be conducted offline using Optical Mark Recognition or OMR answer sheets. Each paper will contain 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each, with a total duration of two hours and 30 minutes.

The question papers will cover child development and pedagogy, languages and subjects relevant to the teaching level. As per the published examination details, there will be no negative marking.

The examination is intended to assess eligibility for teaching at the primary and upper-primary levels, including special education for children with special needs.

Important guidelines For candidates

Candidates must carry a printed copy and the original admit card, a valid photo identity such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card or driving licence as mentioned in the examination instructions.

They should reach their allotted centres ahead of the reporting deadline, as late entry may not be permitted after the gates close. Electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators and Bluetooth accessories, are prohibited inside examination centres.

The application process for UP Special TET 2026 commenced on September 5 and ended on October 4. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPESSC website for further details on admit cards and last-minute examination updates.

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