No Jobs For 'Violent People Seeking Regime Change’: UP Tightens Character Verification Policy

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has tightened character verification rules for candidates selected for government jobs, stating that individuals involved in violent activities aimed at bringing about a "regime change" may be declared ineligible for public employment.

The revised guidelines were issued by M Devaraj, Principal Secretary of the Appointment and Personnel Department, in compliance with directions from the Allahabad High Court. The policy covers candidates selected through direct recruitment in state government departments, corporations, councils and local bodies.

However, the government has clarified that a candidate cannot be disqualified solely because of their political ideology. The mere registration of a First Information Report (FIR) or the pendency of an investigation will also not automatically make an applicant ineligible for government employment.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Education Must Go Beyond Classroom, Says Up Governor Anandiben Patel

Who Can Be Declared Ineligible?

According to the revised guidelines cited by NDTV, individuals who belong to organisations whose stated objectives include changing the existing regime through violent means may be considered ineligible for government employment.

The order further states that participation in such activities after the age of 21 and within the three years preceding the date of verification may be treated as evidence that the individual remains actively involved in such activities.

However, the presumption may be reconsidered if concrete evidence establishes a positive change in the person's conduct during the intervening period. The guidelines distinguish between political beliefs and involvement in violent activities, making it clear that ideology alone cannot be a ground for denying a candidate government employment.

FIR, Pending Investigation Will Not Automatically Disqualify Candidates

The revised policy also clarifies that an FIR or pending criminal investigation by itself will not render a candidate ineligible for a government job, NDTV reported.

Candidates who have been acquitted, cases resolved through compromise, and matters covered under juvenile justice law will also not attract automatic disqualification under the guidelines.

The government has also allowed appointing authorities to issue provisional appointment letters while the character verification is pending, provided, candidates submit the required documents and a self declaration.

However, if a candidate is found ineligible during verification or is found to have furnished false information, the appointment will be cancelled immediately, and legal action may follow.

Verification Reports Within 30 Days

Under the new guidelines, district police and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) must submit character verification reports to the concerned appointing authorities within 30 days of receiving a request. The Home Department will monitor delays in submitting these reports.

The guidelines also state that the police and LIU officials will not ordinarily be required to visit a candidate's residence and the candidate's physical presence will not be mandatory for verification. If a verification report is adverse, the district magistrate must give the candidate an opportunity to present their case, either online or in person, before forwarding a recommendation, NDTV reported.

Employees already working in government service will not be required to undergo character verification afresh under the new guidelines. The appointing authority may, however, seek relevant information from their previous departments.

British Era Restrictions

The policy has drawn criticism from Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

SP spokesperson Udayveer criticised the policy, comparing it to restrictions imposed during British colonial rule. "Such orders were issued during the British colonial era, when the British ruled India. In independent India, however, the right to protest is a constitutional guarantee. A change in regime occurs through legal, established processes-it happens after every election, and anyone is free to participate. The current government operates with an intimidatory mindset, which is why we are seeing decrees reminiscent of the British colonial period," he stated as cited by NDTV.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi called the order excessive saying that the Yogi Adityanath government is behaving like a judge. "Is it for the government to decide on such things? Are there no courts? This shows the government is scared of the GenZ protests," he said.

The revised guidelines have therefore placed character verification for government recruitment at the centre of a political debate over public employment, violent activity and the right to protest.

While the government has outlined grounds for disqualification linked to violent attempts to change the existing regime, it has also clarified that political ideology, an FIR or a pending investigation alone cannot automatically bar a candidate from government service.

ALSO READ: Will Cyclone Arnab Affect Districts In Uttar Pradesh? IMD Issues Alert; Check Forecast

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.