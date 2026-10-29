Trent Q2 Results: Net Profit Meets Estimates, Up 9%; Revenue Rises 22%

Tata Group retailer Trent Ltd. reported an 8.6% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 490 crore for the September quarter, broadly in line with market estimates, as revenue growth remained strong and operating profitability improved.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 451 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 22.5% to Rs 5,788 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 4,724 crore a year earlier.

Operating earnings also recorded a healthy increase. Standalone operating EBITDA climbed 37% year-on-year to Rs 791 crore, while the operating EBITDA margin improved to 13.7% from 12.9% in the year-ago period.

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However, the company's reported EBITDA of Rs 1,054 crore, as indicated in market estimates, exceeded the estimated Rs 1,032 crore. The corresponding margin stood at 18.2%, against the estimated 18%.

In a press release dated Oct. 29, Trent said it opened 10 Westside stores and 19 Zudio stores during the quarter, while consolidating two Zudio outlets. The company also marked the opening of its 1,000th Zudio store during the period.

As of Sept. 30, 2026, Trent's portfolio comprised 311 Westside stores, 999 Zudio stores, including seven in the UAE, and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts. Its fashion businesses operated across more than 18.5 million square feet in 339 cities, including three in the UAE.

The company said emerging categories, including beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear, contributed more than 21% of revenue. Online sales at Westside, including its offering on the Tata Neu platform, continued to gain traction. Online revenue grew 20% in the first half of FY27 and accounted for more than 6% of Westside's revenue.

On a consolidated basis, Trent reported revenue from operations of Rs 5,873 crore for the September quarter, up 22% year-on-year. Operating EBITDA increased 37% to Rs 785 crore, while net profit rose 25% to Rs 468 crore.

The company said its Star food and grocery business recorded revenue growth of more than 20% during the quarter. Star added one store, taking its total network to 87 stores across 13 cities.

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Commenting on the results, Chairman Noel N Tata said Trent's brands witnessed solid consumer traction despite an inflationary backdrop. He also highlighted the company's expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Tata said Star's own brands and products were contributing more than 74% of the business's revenue, reinforcing the company's confidence in the food and grocery segment.

Trent said it would continue investing in expanding its retail footprint and strengthening its presence across markets.

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