ChatGPT's Dots Can Now Send You Texts, Photos And Voice Messages On iPhone, Android: Here's How

OpenAI is trying to make its AI agents easier to reach throughout the day. Instead of opening ChatGPT every time they need assistance, users can now contact their Dots through their phone's messaging app. The feature could be useful for people who want an AI assistant to follow up on tasks and share updates while they focus on other work.

ChatGPT Dots Get iMessage And RCS Support

OpenAI announced the new messaging feature on October 28. It allows users to contact their Dots through Apple's iMessage on iPhones and Rich Communication Services (RCS) on Android phones.

Users can send text instructions, photographs and voice memos to their AI agents. Dots can then send messages with relevant updates, making it possible to follow ongoing tasks without repeatedly checking the ChatGPT app.

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The feature builds on Dots, which OpenAI introduced in September as always available AI agents designed to handle ongoing work. These agents can remember previous interactions, helping users continue tasks without repeating instructions.

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How To Message Your ChatGPT Dot

Eligible users can open their Dot's profile in ChatGPT and select the Texting option to get started. iPhone users must have iMessage enabled, while Android users need RCS messaging enabled.

Once configured, users can communicate with their Dot through their regular messaging interface. OpenAI says the messaging feature shares the same memory and plugins as the Dot in ChatGPT, allowing the agent to retain context across both channel.

Availability And Privacy Details

The feature is currently rolling out as a preview to eligible ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States. OpenAI has not announced when it will reach other countries or subscription tiers.The company says the messaging connection is restricted to the user and their own Dot. It also clarified that the feature does not give the AI agent access to users' other text conversations. OpenAI uses third party messaging provider Linq to send and receive messages.

The update points to a change in how people may use AI assistants. Rather than treating AI as a tool they open when they have a question, users could increasingly rely on agents that follow tasks and contact them when something needs attention.

The real test will be how reliably Dots handle ongoing requests and whether users are comfortable letting an AI assistant take a more active role in their daily routines.

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