Who Is Meenakshi Shinde? Former Thane Mayor In Spotlight Over Pradeep Purnekar's Murder

Former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Meenakshi Shinde has come under scrutiny in the investigation into the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar on September 29, after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned her for more than seven hours on October 27.

The questioning comes amid allegations by Purnekar's family that Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, were involved in plotting the killing.

The couple has denied the allegations, which have not been established in court as of now.

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The case has also triggered protests in Thane, with Purnekar's family demanding arrests and an impartial investigation.

Who Is Meenakshi Shinde?

Meenakshi Shinde is a Shiv Sena politician from Thane, Maharashtra, who previously served as the mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation. She has been associated with the party for years and has represented the Manpada area as a corporator.

Shinde was first elected as a corporator in 2007 and retained her seat in the 2012 and 2017 civic elections.

She became Thane mayor in 2017 after the Shiv Sena emerged as the dominant party in the municipal corporation. She held the position until September 2019, when Naresh Mhaske succeeded her.

Shinde's political career has largely been rooted in Thane's civic politics, where the Shiv Sena has historically maintained a strong presence.

What Is Meenakshi Shinde's Political Background?

Shinde has been associated with the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following the party's split in 2022.

The division created two rival political camps: the faction led by Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray. The split reshaped local political equations in Thane, a key stronghold of the Shiv Sena.

In December 2025, ahead of the municipal corporation elections, Meenakshi Shinde resigned as the Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi's district organiser. She cited personal reasons for her decision and said she was not unhappy with the party.

She subsequently contested the 2026 Thane civic elections as a Shiv Sena candidate and won, according to election coverage.

What Has The SIT Found So Far?

The investigation has also resulted in arrests of alleged assailants and other suspects. Investigators are examining the alleged conspiracy, including who arranged the weapons and vehicle and whether others were involved in planning the killing.

Purnekar's family has noted that CCTV footage, photographs and other material are there, to support its allegations against the Shinde couple. However, the claims made by the family have not been independently established.

Why Did Protests Break Out In Thane?

The investigation triggered fresh tensions on October 27 after Purnekar's son, Ram Purnekar, attempted to stage a protest outside Eknath Shinde's residence in Thane, demanding action against the former mayor and her husband.

Police detained him and took him to Naupada police station, prompting supporters and opposition leaders to gather outside the station.

Protesters blocked roads, including stretches near Manpada and the Balkum-Bhiwandi route, and set tyres on fire. Police used force to clear the blockades, with traffic disruption continuing for several hours.

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The family has demanded an impartial, time-bound investigation and action against everyone it believes was involved in the murder.

The case remains under investigation, with the allegations against Meenakshi Shinde and her husband yet to be established in court.

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