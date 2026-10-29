India vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Match

Harmanpreet Singh-led India will look to build on their opening win as they face China in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 campaign in Jalandhar, Punjab.
India will take on China in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 on Thursday, October 29. The hosts began their title defence with a commanding 13-0 victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday and will aim to maintain their winning momentum.
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India entered the tournament as defending champions after winning the 2024 edition and recently securing gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
The five-time champions will be keen to strengthen their position in the six-team competition, which features India, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Bangladesh.
India vs China: Date and Time
The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy hockey match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Thursday, October 29.
India vs China: Venue
The match will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Punjab.
TIME FOR THE NEXT CHALLENGE! 🇮🇳🔥 The defending champions are back in action! After a commanding 13-0 win over Bangladesh, India take on China in their second match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026! 💪🏑 India 🇮🇳 vs China 🇨🇳 🗓️ October 29, 7 PM IST 📺 Watch Live on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2! Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLWXP(outside Indian subcontinent) #HockeyIsBack #HACT2026 #SatSriAkalAsia #IndiaKaGame @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @sports_odisha @CMO_Odisha @MohanMOdisha— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 29, 2026
India vs China: Live Telecast
The India vs China hockey match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 in India.
India vs China: Live Streaming
Live streaming of the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Tournament Format And Schedule
The Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 features six teams: India, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Bangladesh. All six teams will compete in a single round-robin league stage, with each side playing five matches.
The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 4 in Mohali. The bronze-medal match and final will take place on November 5 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.
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After their match against China, India will face Japan on October 30, Malaysia on November 1 and South Korea on November 2 in their remaining league-stage fixtures.
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