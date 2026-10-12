Asian Champions Trophy: A Look At India's Five Title Wins Ahead Of 2026 Edition

The Indian men's hockey team will enter the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) as the most successful side in the tournament's history, having won the title five times since the competition began in 2011.

From a dramatic shootout victory against Pakistan in the inaugural edition to a narrow win over China in 2024, India have enjoyed several memorable moments in the tournament.

The upcoming edition will begin on October 27, with matches scheduled in Jalandhar and Mohali until November 5.

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Ahead of the competition, here is a look back at India's five title-winning campaigns across the tournament's eight editions.

2011: India Win Inaugural Title Against Pakistan

The inaugural edition of the Asian Champions Trophy was held in Ordos, China, in 2011. Six teams participated in the tournament: China, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan.

India faced arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. Neither side managed to score during regulation time, forcing the match into a shootout. India held their nerve to secure a 4-2 victory and become the first-ever Asian Champions Trophy winners.

2016: India Claim Second Title In Kuantan

After the 2013 edition, the tournament took a three-year break before returning in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia. The competition featured the same six teams: India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and China.

India once again reached the final, where they faced Pakistan for the title. The Indian team delivered a determined performance to register a 3-2 victory and secure their second ACT crown. Rupinder Pal Singh, Affan Yousuf and Nikkin Thimmaiah scored for India in the final.

2018: India And Pakistan Share The Title

India's third title came under unusual circumstances at the fifth edition in Muscat, Oman, in 2018. The tournament featured India, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan and South Korea.

India and Pakistan progressed to the final, but persistent rain prevented the match from being completed. As a result, both teams were declared joint winners, allowing India to add another title to their tally.

2023: India Stage Comeback To Beat Malaysia

India hosted the Asian Champions Trophy for the first time in 2023, with the seventh edition taking place in Chennai. Playing in front of their home supporters at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, the hosts faced Malaysia in the final.

India had to overcome a difficult situation after falling behind. Malaysia held a 3-1 lead at half-time, putting India under pressure in the title clash.

However, the hosts produced an impressive comeback in the final 16 minutes. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Akashdeep Singh helped India turn the match around and secure a thrilling 4-3 victory.

The win earned India their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title and made them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

2024: India Extend Record With Victory In China

India carried their winning momentum into the eighth edition, held in Hulunbuir, China, in 2024. Looking to defend their title, the Indian team progressed through the competition to set up a final against the hosts at the Moqi Hockey Training Base.

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The final proved to be a closely contested affair, with India securing a narrow 1-0 victory. Jugraj Singh scored the decisive goal to help India defeat China and successfully defend their crown.

With five titles to their name, India will now look to add another chapter to their successful Asian Champions Trophy record when the next edition begins in Punjab on October 27.

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