Gaurav Khanna’s Lord Ram Transformation Leaves Fans Awestruck At Agra Event

Gaurav Khanna recently left fans surprised with a new look that is very different from his usual on screen roles. The actor, best known for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, recently appeared as Lord Ram at Janakpuri Mahotsav 2026 in Agra and caught fans' attention soon after a video of his performance circulated online.

As the Bigg Boss 19 and Celebrity MasterChef winner appeared on stage, fans could be heard cheering loudly, while social media users praised his look and calm expression. Some even compared him with Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to appear as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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Gaurav Khanna was not the only familiar face at the event. Vindu Dara Singh was also part of the act, where he appeared as Lord Hanuman. His role has a special connection to his family, as his late father, actor Dara Singh, became famous for playing Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Gaurav Khanna as Shree Ram, so divine and beautiful.”

Another shared, “So ethereal feeling watching our superstar Gaurav Khanna as Prabhu Shri Ram.

“Gaurav Khanna as Shree Ram. Indeed a treat to watch his aura,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Gaurav as Ram looking attractive.”

Another mentioned, “Don't know why they took Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayan, GK is looking better than him.”

One more added, “I am speechless about GK, he is the best person, amazes every time.”

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Several other actors also took part in Janakpuri Mahotsav 2026. Rajan Modi played Lakshman, Prachi appeared as Sita and Arya Babbar stepped into the shoes of Ravana.

Gaurav Khanna's appearance as Lord Ram came weeks after his emotional exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The latest season of the reality show recently came to an end and Avinash Mishra was declared the winner of Rohit Shetty hosted stunt based reality show.

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