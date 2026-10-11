Imran Khan, Lekha Washington Among 400 Detained During CJP Protest In Mumbai, Released Hours Later

Actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington were among more than 400 protesters detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday during demonstrations in support of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The couple, along with Imran's cousin Zayn Marie, were released hours later.

The detentions took place at August Kranti Maidan and other locations across Mumbai as police moved to prevent unauthorised gatherings.

Before his detention, Imran said he was participating in the demonstration as a citizen and not as a representative of any organisation. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organisation. I am just here as a representative...”

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The actor also shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Apparently, I am going for a ride.”

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Zayn, who was also detained, later shared a video from inside the police van. Her caption read, “Ranjhore Ka Rathod???' sooo close”, in a reference to Imran's debut film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The actor played Jay Singh Rathore in the film, which features a memorable jail sequence involving his character.

Following their release, Lekha took to Instagram on Saturday night to confirm that they were safe. In an Instagram Story, she shared a glimpse of the trio embracing in a group hug after reaching home.

In an earlier reel, Lekha alleged that even after their release, they were unable to take a cab home because the Mumbai Police continued to threaten cab drivers.

The CJP had called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, which is used for voter registration.

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