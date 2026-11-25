Tata Steel Ltd.'s CEO and MD TV Narendran addressed concerns surrounding the deal structure with APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. and confirmed that discussions have begun at the management level to accomodate the wants of shareholder's on both sides.

During an interview with NDTV Profit, CEO also highlighted that APL Apollo's outgoing Chairman Sanjay Gupta "was keen on" minority stakeholders having at least Rs 200 per share more than whatever price will be paid to him.

The comments were made in the backdrop of Tata Steel selling its assets at a lower valuation to APL Apollo, compared to the value of APL Apollo's stake that Tata-group company will be purchasing.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Narendran said the biggest concern raised by investors over the past 48 hours relates to the debt that would remain on APL Apollo's books after the deal. He said discussions are underway at the management level to find a solution that addresses concerns from shareholders of both companies.

"We have heard all the noise from the market, we have heard the feedback. Both from the Tata Steel shareholders and the other side is APL Apollo's minority shareholders' with whom Mr. Sanjay Gupta is in touch. The concerns have also been heard by us, we are discussing to see if there is anything we can do differently," Narendran outlined.

The comments come as Tata Steel and APL Apollo face heightened scrutiny over the structure of a transaction that aims to combine Tata Steel's downstream businesses with APL Apollo's manufacturing and distribution strengths to create what Narendran described as one of the world's largest downstream steel products businesses.

According to Narendran, the strategic ambition is to build a platform with more than 1,500 tonnes of colour-coating and tube-making capacity. However, investors have focused on the leverage implications of the deal, prompting both companies to revisit aspects of the structure.

Narendran said the original transaction framework was developed after extensive work involving valuers, legal advisers and independent experts. The board unanimously approved the structure and the valuation process included assessments by leading firms, he said.

Defending the financial viability of the arrangement, Narendran said APL Apollo would be capable of servicing debt of around Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore. Even so, he said Tata Steel remains focused on addressing concerns around leverage and finding a structure that provides comfort to shareholders.

ALSO READ: Tata Steel May Sweeten Deal For APL Apollo Minority Shareholders As Stock Slides

Tata Steel's Unique Deal With Apollo APL

Tata Steel was set to acquire up to 7.4 crore shares, or a 26.38% stake, in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. for Rs 15,510 crore, according to deal terms announced by the companies in an exchange filing earlier this week.

The acquisition was supposed to be carried out in three tranches at a price of Rs 2,301.40 per share, as per the filing. Following the transaction, Tata Steel will become a significant shareholder in APL Apollo Tubes, India's largest structural steel tube manufacturer.

Simultaneously, Tata Steel will also launch an open offer to acquire additional shares from public shareholders, in accordance with takeover regulations. The deal marks a major step in Tata Steel's strategy to strengthen its downstream steel products portfolio and deepen its presence in value-added construction and infrastructure segments.

The proposed acquisition comes after APL Apollo Tubes had announced the acquisition of Tata Steel's colour-coated sheets and steel tubes business. The latest transaction further expands the strategic relationship between the two companies and could reshape ownership at APL Apollo Tubes.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.