Former England all-rounder Ben Stokes is among 30 players who have registered themselves in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 2 crore for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction.

Interestingly, only two Indian cricketers feature in this category, with Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar joining the former England captain.

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. A total of 1,220 players have registered for the auction, including 939 Indians and 281 overseas players. The list features 170 capped international players and 42 cricketers from Associate nations.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Three India U19 Stars Who Beat Pakistan In Asia Cup Final Register For IPL 2027 Auction

Stokes' return to the auction pool is among the major talking points ahead of the event. The England all-rounder last featured in the IPL in 2023, representing Chennai Super Kings. He had skipped the 2025 mega-auction and was subsequently ineligible for the following mini-auction under the existing IPL regulations.

IPL 2027 Auction: Only Two Indians In Rs 2 Crore Base Price Bracket

Pacers Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar are the two Indian players who have registered at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

Several prominent overseas cricketers have also opted for the top bracket. These include Australia's David Warner and Jake Fraser-McGurk, England's Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell, and South Africa's Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee.

Sri Lankan pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga, along with West Indies players Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, are also part of the list.

IPL 2027 Auction: Full List Of Players In Rs 2 Crore Base Price Bracket

The 30 players who have registered at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore are:



1. Ben Stokes (England)

2. Avesh Khan (India)

3. Deepak Chahar (India)

4. David Warner (Australia)

5. Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia)

6. Jhye Richardson (Australia)

7. Mahli Beardman (Australia)

8. Spencer Johnson (Australia)

9. Jonny Bairstow (England)

10. Sam Billings (England)

11. Sonny Baker (England)

12. Tom Curran (England)

13. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan)

14. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

15. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

16. Adam Milne (New Zealand)

17. Ben Sears (New Zealand)

18. Bevon Jacobs (New Zealand)

19. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

20. Devon Conway (New Zealand)

21. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

22. Trent Boult (New Zealand)

23. Will O'Rourke (New Zealand)

24. Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

25. Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

26. Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka)

27. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

28. Shai Hope (West Indies)

29. Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies)

IPL 2027 Auction: When And Where Will The Auction Take Place?

ALSO READ: 'Record For Decades': Fans React As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Blistering 204 Off 53 Balls

The IPL 2027 mini-auction will be held in Goa on December 16. Franchises will look to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season.

However, registration does not guarantee a place in the final auction pool. The initial list of 1,220 players will be further trimmed after franchises submit their preferred names. The final auction list is expected to be announced after the shortlisting process.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.