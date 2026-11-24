Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off just 53 balls for India A against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Tuesday, and cricket fans on X have been flooding the platform with reactions. India A chased down the target of 250 in only 14.2 overs to register a seven-wicket win.

The numbers are staggering. Sooryavanshi reached his half-century in 16 balls and his century in just 28, a new record for the fastest hundred in List A cricket. The Indian batter surpassed Jake Fraser-McGurk's feat, who scored 29-ball centiury for South Australia in 2023. He brought up 150 in 40 balls and then completed his double century in 52 deliveries, reaching the milestone with a six.

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Interestingly, Sooryavanshi slammed 28 sixes enroute to the double ton, the most ever in a single innings of professional cricket, breaking the List A record of 23 set by Australia's D'Arcy Short in 2018. He also hit seven fours and struck at 384.90 before being caught at long-off off Basil Hameed in the 13th over.

Fans on X were quick to react. One amazed fan noted how Sooryavanshi scored most of the runs as India A was chasing 250.

A widely followed account wrote, "In his 204 off 53 balls, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke 3 or 4 world records and nearly broke the umpire's head." IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals came up with a trademark witty post and wrote, "20 mins ago: Fastest 100 in One Day cricket. Now: Fastest 200 in ANY format of cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi kya ho tum?!"

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The innings also adds to a growing list of achievements. Sooryavanshi now holds the fastest fifty, fastest hundred and fastest 150 in List A history, the 11-ball fifty having come in an India A tri-series final in June. However, the teenager has not yet played an ODI for India.

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