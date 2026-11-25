The Indian rupee has staged a sharp recovery against the US dollar, strengthening from around 94.95 level at the end of October to 92.19, its highest level since March 2026, data compiled by NDTV Profit showed. Notably, the local currency had hit a record low of 96.97 against the greenback in May 2026.

Last checked, rupee was trading at 92.2663 per dollar.

The currency has gained more than 2% in November, supported by a return of foreign investors to domestic equities, lower crude oil prices and measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ease pressure on the foreign exchange market.

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The currency has gained more than 2% in November and is the only emerging-market currency to appreciate against the US dollar so far this month.

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The recovery, analysts said, has been supported by a return of foreign investors to domestic equities, lower crude oil prices and measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ease pressure on the foreign exchange market.

The recovery follows a prolonged period of weakness, during which the rupee had approached record lows. Four factors have contributed to the latest turnaround.

1. Foreign Inflows

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have returned to Indian equities in November, bringing in more than Rs 1.17 lakh crore so far, exchanges data showed. The renewed inflows have increased dollar supply in the domestic market, supporting the rupee.

Reuters reported that foreign investors had poured around $12 billion into Indian shares by November 20, marking their largest monthly inflow on record.

2. Softer Crude

Brent crude prices have eased towards $90 a barrel, reducing concerns over India's import bill and the demand for dollars from oil companies. As a major crude importer, India is particularly sensitive to changes in global oil prices.

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The decline in crude has therefore provided support to the domestic currency.

3. Short-Position Unwinding

The rupee has also benefited from investors unwinding bearish positions taken against the currency. Reuters reported that overseas hedge funds had been reducing their bets on rupee weakness, accelerating the currency's recovery.

4. RBI Measures

The RBI's measures to curb speculative dollar demand and shift part of oil companies' foreign exchange requirements away from the spot market have also supported sentiment.

These steps included restrictions on banks' forward dollar positions and a special dollar window for oil marketing companies. The measures have helped ease pressure on the domestic foreign exchange market.

What Could Reverse The Rally?

The rupee's gains remain exposed to a reversal in the factors supporting it. A sharp rise in crude oil prices, analysts believe, could increase India's dollar demand, while a reversal in foreign portfolio flows could reduce dollar supply.

A stronger US dollar and a renewed rush by global investors towards US technology and AI-linked stocks are likely to weigh on the currency by diverting capital away from Indian markets.

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