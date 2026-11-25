Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has said a dish at its 080 International Lounge was made with sprouted dal, which a passenger may have mistaken for maggots.

The airport made the statement on X after a flyer alleged his daughter had eaten contaminated food shortly before an international flight.

Rajiv Tiwari posted on X on Monday, saying "maggots" were found in food at the 080 International Lounge in Terminal 2. He said his daughter, flying to Germany, had eaten some of it before noticing it was spoilt.

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He described the hygiene as "unacceptable", tagged the airport and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and asked for an immediate inspection.

On Tuesday, the airport replied that "the relevant teams have investigated" and that the dish used sprouted dal. It said the cooked germinated lentil "may have been mistaken for a foreign object".

It added that passenger well-being is its priority and that it conducts regular audits to ensure food safety standards. It asked Tiwari to share his contact details by direct message so it could speak to him.

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The 080 lounges, named after Bengaluru's telephone code, opened in 2022. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Travel Food Services launched them across the international and domestic zones.

The 080 domestic lounge at Terminal 2 won three awards at an Airport Food and Beverage conference in California, as a first for an Indian airport lounge.

Social media posts now often act as a first complaint channel, and organisations respond in public before regulators step in. For travellers, lounge food is generally paid for through credit-card benefits or passes, which makes safety standards a consumer concern.

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