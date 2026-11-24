A woman died after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her from the third-floor window of a hotel in Bengaluru during an argument, police noted.

The incident, which initially came under investigation as a suspected suicide, was later treated as a murder case, leading to the arrest of the accused.

The deceased, identified as Aishwarya, was a resident of Hassan in Karnataka and worked at a private company.

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According to police, she and the accused, Santosh, were in a relationship and had plans to get married. However, Santosh had allegedly been postponing the marriage repeatedly.

Investigators also alleged that Santosh had Aishwarya's private photographs and videos, which he used to threaten her. He had reportedly been pressuring her to meet him.

On November 19, Aishwarya told her family that she was going for a job interview. She later met Santosh at a lodge in Bengaluru. According to police, the two checked into the premises and consumed alcohol.

Bengaluru Woman's Death: What Happened At The Hotel?

According to the police investigation, an argument broke out between the couple that evening. A police officer, quoted by news agency PTI, said Aishwarya told Santosh that neither he nor her family members trusted her.

During the argument, Aishwarya allegedly said that she would end her life. The officer said Santosh responded by telling her, "Do whatever you want," before allegedly pushing her with his hand.

Aishwarya reportedly lost her balance and fell through the lodge's window. She landed on an electric pole and sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she later died.

CCTV footage reportedly captured a woman falling from the building at 7:53 pm on November 19.

Bengaluru Hotel Death Case: Investigation And Arrest

Police initially registered the incident as a suspected suicide. However, during the investigation, they allegedly found evidence suggesting that Aishwarya had been pushed from the third-floor window.

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Following a complaint filed by Aishwarya's father, police arrested Santosh in connection with the case. He is currently in police custody.

The case is being investigated as murder, and further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

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