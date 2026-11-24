Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has come under online criticism for her remarks on a couple who were allegedly assaulted at a public garden in Kurla. She called for a thorough police investigation, but her comments on how couples should behave in public places have drawn backlash.

The assault took place on November 20 at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West. A group of around eight to 10 boys allegedly confronted a couple who were taking photographs, and after the couple objected to their remarks, the boys allegedly attacked the man with punches and wooden sticks. The woman tried to intervene to protect him, and the extent of the couple's injuries remains unclear.

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Interestingly, the mayor's remarks went beyond the attack itself. She said the garden is a public space meant for everyone, including senior citizens who go for morning walks and mothers who bring their children. She added that it is fine for couples to sit there, but "if they are behaving in a wrong way, then it is wrong." She described this as her own opinion.

Critics online argued that the comments appeared to shift attention to the couple's conduct.

Interestingly, police action has moved quickly. Mumbai Police registered an FIR against eight minors and apprehended six on Saturday. The Juvenile Court sent the six to a juvenile home until December 4, and the case was registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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The case has also become politically charged. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam called the assault a shameful and frightening incident and asked what could be wrong with a young couple spending time in a garden.

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