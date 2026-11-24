GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has launched Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) in India as part of a combination treatment for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy, the company said in a filing with BSE on Tuesday.

GSK India said Blenrep was the world's first approved antibody-drug conjugate for multiple myeloma to target B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). It cited results from two Phase III studies, DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8, which evaluated Blenrep combinations as second-line or later treatment.

In DREAMM-7, patients who received Blenrep with bortezomib and dexamethasone had a median progression-free survival of 36.6 months, compared with 13.4 months for those who received daratumumab with the same two drugs. The Blenrep combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 59% compared with the daratumumab regimen, according to the filing.

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In DREAMM-8, patients treated with Blenrep, pomalidomide and dexamethasone had a median progression-free survival of 32.6 months, compared with 12.5 months for patients on the pomalidomide-based comparator regimen. The company reported improvements in progression-free survival with the Blenrep combinations in both studies and described the overall survival outcomes as encouraging.

Multiple Myeloma Cases In India

Multiple myeloma accounts for 1.1% of new cancer cases in India, according to figures cited in the filing. GSK India said it expects rates of the disease to rise in the country, citing longer life expectancy, improvements in healthcare and rapid urbanisation. The filing cited GLOBOCAN data putting the number of new cases worldwide at more than 196,000.

Patients in India are diagnosed about a decade earlier than those in Western populations, according to research cited by the company. Multiple myeloma is characterised by repeated relapses, which GSK India said underscores the need for treatments that can keep the disease under control for longer.

The company also pointed to differences in access to specialised medical infrastructure across Indian cities and regions. GSK India said that variation creates a need for treatments that can be administered in a range of oncology care settings. The trial results cited in the filing cover patients whose disease had returned or failed to respond after earlier treatment.

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