Actor and politician Hema Malini penned an emotional tribute to her late husband, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary. In a heartfelt post on X, the actor said that despite a year passing since her husband's death, her grief remains as intense as ever, describing Dharmendra as her friend, philosopher, guide and backbone.

Sharing her feelings, Hema Malini stated that her life continues to feel empty without her husband. She remembered him as much more than her husband, calling him someone who meant everything to her, someone who was her entire existence.

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"A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity," she states in the post, adding that she continues to struggle with tremendous and irreparable loss.

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Recalling Dharmendra's towering personality, Hema Malini praised his innate goodness and the affection he extended to everyone around him. She remembered his humble nature and stated, "such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots.

She also reflected on the spiritual teachings of the holy text Bhagavad Gita, which states that the soul is immortal and will be reborn. However, the actor admits that while she understands the philosophy, she continues to miss her husband's loving presence in this lifetime.

"The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence," she said.

Hema Malini also expressed gratitude to the millions of fans who remembered Dharmendra and sent her heartfelt messages recalling his life, personality and contribution to their lives.

"I thank all the millions of fans who have recalled this generous, lovely human being and sent such warm notes about Dharam ji and what he meant to them," she stated.

Dharmendra's Legacy In Indian Cinema

Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated actors, enjoyed a career spanning several decades. Fondly known as Bollywood's He-Man, he became a household name through his performances in films across genres, including action, romance, comedy and drama.

His memorable performances in films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Anupama and Satyakam established his place among the industry's most loved performers.

His personal and professional journey with Hema Malini also remained a subject of public interest. The couple's relationship was admired by generations of fans.

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