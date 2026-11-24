Hyundai Motor India Ltd. will increase prices of select models and trims across its vehicle lineup by up to Rs 8,000, effective December 1, 2026, citing rising input costs.

The extent of the price hike will vary depending on the model and trim, with the maximum increase capped at Rs 8,000, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The automaker said the decision was necessitated by a steep increase in input costs.

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“While the company has consistently absorbed a substantial part of the rising costs through internal efficiencies and cost optimization measures, it has become necessary to pass on a limited portion of the increased costs to customers,” Hyundai Motor India said in the filing.

The revised prices will come into effect from December 1, 2026.

Earlier on Sunday, Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker in the country, announced another price hike for some of its models amid sustained cost pressures in an inflationary environment.

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The auto giant's volume weighted average price increase for select models comes up to around 0.31% and was effective November 22 onwards.

Maruti Suzuki also said the prevailing cost pressures necessitated passing on a portion of the increase to the market.

Hyundai Motor Q2 Results

Hyundai Motor India had reported a 23.9% drop in its Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 1,196 crore from with Rs 1,572 crore a year earlier, amid rising material costs.

The automaker's revenue in the September quarter rose 18.5% to Rs 20,696 crore from Rs 17,461 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational front, EBITDA declined 18.7% to Rs 1,974.5 crore from Rs 2,429 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 440 basis points to 9.5% from 13.9%, YoY.

Hyundai's total sales in Q2FY27 rose 14.74% to 2.19 lakh units as compared to 1.91 lakh units a year earlier.

Domestic sales increased 18.82% YoY to 1.66 lakh units from 1.39 lakh units, while exports rose 3.7% to 53,300 units from 51,400 units.

On Monday, Hyundai Motor India share price ended 2.76% lower at Rs 2,150.90 apiece on the BSE.

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