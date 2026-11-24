Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang apologised to employees on his first day back, saying he had made "very terrible mistakes" and promising to be "a better CEO the second time around".

"I want to thank all of you. I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this," Huang said. "I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back."

He ended his remarks by thanking staff "for the second chance", as cheering could be heard.

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A Lighter Opening

Huang opened with a joke about his return. "This is my first day of work. I don't have a computer, so the IT department is going to give me a new PC. I'm hoping it's an RTX Spark," he said, referring to Nvidia's graphics hardware range.

How He Got Here

Huang resigned as president, CEO and board member on November 12, and the board named Harvey Jones its first-ever chair.

On November 23, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him, saying it had received input from senior levels of the US government. His exit lasted 11 days.

The concerns centre on reports that Huang had an extramarital affair with a woman US officials feared could be linked to Chinese intelligence.

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He admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset. Nvidia's board has said Huang was "the target of a foreign intelligence effort".

Market And Political Fallout

Nvidia shares rose about 31% on Monday after a 24% fall during his absence. US President Donald Trump told CNBC he had spoken to the board "directly and indirectly" and that Huang "did nothing wrong".

Governance experts have criticised the board for bringing Huang back before its own investigation concluded. The board has said that investigation will "proceed to conclusion". The independent committee has hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

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Scrutiny Continues

Huang's return has not ended the political pressure. The leaders of three House committees said on Tuesday that he and general counsel Tim Teter will still give transcribed interviews on December 1 and 2.

They said the board's "brief internal investigation" does not "erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed". Multiple House committees are investigating Huang and Nvidia over national security concerns.

The December interviews will be Huang's first on-the-record answers to lawmakers since his reinstatement.

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