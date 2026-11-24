Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and general counsel Tim Teter will still appear before US lawmakers for transcribed interviews on December 1 and 2, the House China committee leadership said on Tuesday, a day after the chipmaker's board reinstated him.

Committee chair John Moolenaar, Rick Crawford of the Intelligence panel and Brian Mast of the Foreign Affairs Committee said the board's "brief internal investigation" does not "erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed".

They said they remain committed to getting answers on the alleged mass smuggling of Nvidia products, their diversion for Chinese military use, and the company's role in advancing China's AI capabilities.

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Board Reverses Course

Nvidia's board reinstated Huang as chief executive, president and director with immediate effect on Monday. The board voted unanimously and said it had received input from senior levels of the US government. His exit from the company lasted 11 days.

Huang had resigned as president, CEO and director on November 12, and the board appointed Harvey Jones as its first-ever chair. CFO Colette Kress became interim CEO.

Government Assurances

US President Donald Trump told CNBC he had spoken to the board "directly and indirectly" and that Huang "did nothing wrong". Sources said senior officials told the board late last week that no national security laws had been violated.

The market reacted sharply. Nvidia shares jumped about 31% on Monday, after a 24% fall during Huang's absence.

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Investigations Continue

The reinstatement does not end the scrutiny. The board said its independent committee's investigation will "proceed to conclusion" and that Huang is cooperating.

That committee has hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Multiple House committees are also investigating Huang and Nvidia over national security concerns.

The concerns stem from reports that Huang had an extramarital affair with a woman US officials feared could be linked to Chinese intelligence. He has admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset, according to The Washington Post.

One report named an executive at Megaspeed, a firm under criminal investigation over exports of AI chips to China. Nvidia's board has said Huang was "the target of a foreign intelligence effort".

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Bipartisan Criticism

Some lawmakers have also criticised the board's decision. Republican Don Bacon said the board should have moved on without Huang and ignored the administration's desire to save him. Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi said it is still unknown what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained from him.

Corporate governance experts have called the board's handling a failure, noting it reinstated Huang before its own investigation was complete.

Huang said he was "honoured" to return to lead the company. The December interviews will be the first time he and Teter answer lawmakers' questions on the record.

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