Defence staff union Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), recognised by the Ministry of Defence, has submitted a list of around 73 proposals to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), seeking significant revisions in salaries, pensions and service benefits for defence civilian personnel.

The proposals include suggestions over minimum basic pay, fitment factor, annual increments, dearness allowance (DA), pension benefits, bonus, insurance and provident fund interest.

Here are key demands from the defence staff union -

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Changes To Basic Pay

The union urged the 8th CPC to determine minimum pay based on actual family consumption requirements, accepted Indian Labour Conference (ILC) norms, and the Aykroyd formula, a method used to calculate a need-based minimum wage by pricing a worker family's essential monthly living expenses. It requested the commission to take into account the prevailing market prices of essential commodities to ensure a dignified standard of living.

Fitment Factor

BPMS called for an appropriate fitment factor, which will offset inflation and the erosion of purchasing power. The reasonable differential between successive pay levels must be maintained, while ensuring the maximum-to-minimum pay ratio does not go over 1:10.

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Insurance Coverage

The union proposed 8th CPC to widen the scope of Insurance coverage under the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS). It urged to enhance the existing coverage from existing ₨30,000 to at least ₨15 lakh, thereby providing substantial financial protection to the employees anf their families. The Deposit Linked Insurance benefit should be enhanced to ₨10 lakh to ensure adequate financial security for the family of a deceased employee.

Hike Annual Increment

According to BPMS, the current annual increment rate of 3% should be increased to 6% of basic pay to ensure a signficant financial progression and counter rising living costs.

Merger Of Dearness Allowance

The union seeked that 50% of the existing Dearness Allowance (DA) should be merged with basic pay and pension before determining the revised pay and pension framework.

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Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme

In terms of pension, BPMS asked that the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) should be discontinued for central government employees. It further urged to restore Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to guarantee adequate post-retirement social security.

GPF Interest Rate Parity

The interest on the General Provident Fund (GPF) should not come below the rate applicable to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), the union said. This will help to maintain parity and protect employee savings, it added.

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