The Trump administration put Megaspeed International on a US trade blacklist barring it from buying advanced artificial intelligence chips, targeting a Singapore-based firm at the heart of the scandal that briefly cost Jensen Huang his job as Nvidia Corp. chief executive officer.

In a filing Monday, the Commerce Department formally added Megaspeed to its so-called entity list, a designation that bars the company from buying AI chips and other advanced technology without a US government license. The listing cited US concerns that Megaspeed's activities could post a threat to US national security.

The decision emerged hours after Nvidia's board brought Huang back as CEO, following his tumultuous ouster from the company over his admission to multiple affairs, including with a woman who had been a Megaspeed executive and was suspected by the US of spying for China. Megaspeed has previously denied wrongdoing and has also said that the executive, named Alice Huang, had left the company.

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Spokespeople for the Commerce Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment while the White House deferred to Commerce.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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