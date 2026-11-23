Nvidia Corp. has reinstated Jensen Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its board, with immediate effect. The decision comes just 11 days after the co-founder stepped down amid a scandal that wiped billions off the world's most valuable chipmaker.

The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back after a series of discussions and meetings with him, the company said in a statement on Monday. Nvidia said the board was satisfied with Huang's "candor and ability to lead" the company.

The board also received input from senior levels of the US government, the company said, and based on that input it is confident that Huang's return "poses no national security risk."

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"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board. Jones will continue as chair.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO after Huang's exit, will return to her CFO role. The board thanked her for her "outstanding service."

Huang, on being reinstated, said, "I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution." He thanked the board, employees, shareholders and partners for their support, and his family for their love. "I can't wait to get back to work," he added.

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Why Huang Left

Huang had resigned on Nov. 12, ending a 33-year run at the helm of the company he co-founded. His exit followed his public admission of an extramarital affair and subsequent reports that he had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. US authorities were reported to be looking into the matter.

His departure triggered an intense campaign for his return. An online petition drew nearly 180,000 signatures, Nvidia employees posted an internal "Bring Back The Boss" appeal, and Elon Musk publicly criticised the board's refusal to reinstate him. US President Donald Trump urged the board on Sunday night to bring Huang back.

Probe To Continue, New Compliance Checks

Nvidia said the investigation by a committee of independent directors, assisted by independent counsel, will proceed to its conclusion. Huang fully supports it and has committed to cooperating, the company said.

The board has also set up a National Security and Export Control Committee of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Nvidia will appoint its first Chief Compliance Officer, who will report to the board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The company said it will continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations.

Nvidia Shares Spike Pre-Market

Following the announcement, Nvidia shares spiked 30%, rising to $163.22 in pre-market trading. This indicates that the stock is set to recover much of the post-scandal crash. The AI chipmaker had fallen from $186.64 to $125.53, within a span of two weeks, as the revelations of Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy and his subsequent resignation had triggered a brutal selloff.

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