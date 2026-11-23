A dispute over a Rs 1.25-crore agricultural land deal allegedly turned deadly in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, where the body of a doctor who had been missing for five days was found stuffed inside a sack in a dam on Monday morning, according to NDTV.

The victim, identified as Dr Sanjay Teli, had been missing since November 18. His body was recovered from Bahula Dam following a police investigation that pointed towards a dispute over the agricultural land transaction as the alleged motive behind his murder.

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Reports said that according to the preliminary investigation, Teli was allegedly called to Goradkheda village in Pachora taluka by a land agent, Rahul Dharmaraj Patil. The agent had reportedly asked the doctor to meet him on the pretext of handing over a commission of Rs 1.90 lakh linked to the agricultural land deal.

However, the meeting allegedly took a violent turn after an argument broke out between the two over the transaction. During the altercation, Patil allegedly attacked Teli with a sharp weapon, killing him, according to the police investigation.

After the alleged murder, Patil reportedly attempted to dispose of the body and destroy evidence. With the assistance of his employee, identified as Sanjay Bhil, he allegedly stuffed the doctor's body into a sack and dumped it in Bahula Dam.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gavit said the investigation relied on multiple leads, including the victim's last known mobile phone location, call detail records and clues gathered from a vehicle found in the area.

Based on these leads, the Local Crime Branch and Pachora Police tracked down and arrested Patil and Bhil in connection with the case. Both have been taken into custody as the police investigate their alleged roles in the murder and disposal of the body.

The financial dealings surrounding the land transaction have also come under scrutiny. According to Teli's family, Rs 80 lakh had already been paid to the accused as part of the Rs 1.25-crore agricultural land deal. The alleged commission payment of Rs 1.90 lakh was reportedly the reason Patil gave for asking the doctor to meet him.

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The family has demanded the strictest possible punishment for those responsible for Teli's death.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events leading to the alleged murder and determine the exact roles played by the two arrested men. The investigators are also examining the financial dealings linked to the agricultural land transaction as part of the probe.

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