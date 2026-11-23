O.M - Operation Mole entered its first working week on Monday, with the Dhanush and Mammootty starrer seeing a slowdown in collections after a steady opening weekend.

The Rajkumar Periasamy film earned Rs 3.59 crore net in India on Day 4 so far, according to Sacnilk. This takes its India net collection to Rs 53.84 crore and its India gross to Rs 62.54 crore. On Monday, the film was running across 4,531 shows, with an overall occupancy of 19.3 per cent.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 2.37 crore from 2,489 shows, making up 66 per cent of Monday's earnings so far. The Telugu version followed with Rs 1.05 crore from 1,222 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 17 lakh from 820 shows.

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Telugu shows were slightly busier than Tamil ones on the day, with occupancy at 22 per cent against Tamil's 21 per cent. Hindi shows recorded 10 per cent occupancy.

Opening Weekend

The film opened with Rs 18.10 crore net on Friday from 6,628 shows. Collections dipped 10.2 per cent to Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday, when it was running across 6,488 shows.

Sunday's final figure held almost level, at Rs 15.90 crore from 6,546 shows, a marginal drop of 2.2 per cent. Occupancy on Sunday climbed to 44.9 per cent, up from 42.3 per cent on Saturday.

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With these three days, the film crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in India net collections over its opening weekend.

First Week So Far

Including Monday's estimate, O.M Operation Mole has collected Rs 53.84 crore net and Rs 62.54 crore gross in its first four days, across a total of 24,193 shows.

Since Monday's figure is a live estimate, the final number could change once all shows are counted.

About The Film

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M Operation Mole follows several characters whose lives become linked through a conflict. The film was released in theatres on November 20.

Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya. Sai Pallavi appears as ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, and Sreeleela plays Roja.

The supporting cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who plays Krishnaiah.

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