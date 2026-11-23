Ranveer Singh's next film, Pralay, is officially underway. The action thriller, set against the backdrop of a world on the brink of destruction, has gone on floors in Mumbai.

Here is everything we know so far about the film.

Pralay is an original story about survival at a time when the world is facing disaster. Mumbai forms the backdrop of the film, and the city is also where the shoot is taking place.

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Instead of relying only on sets, the team is filming at real locations across the Mumbai region. This approach gives the story a greater sense of scale, detail and realism.

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Cast

Ranveer Singh leads the film, in what is described as a physically gruelling part. Pralay is his first project after the two Dhurandhar films, Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar-The Revenge (2026), both of which rank among the highest-earning Indian films ever made.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays a pivotal role in the film. The actor shot to fame with Lokah Chapter One: Chandra in 2025.

Who Is The Director?

Pralay is directed by Jai Mehta. He earlier co-directed the SonyLIV series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) along with Hansal Mehta, and went on to direct the JioHotstar series Lootere (2024).

Who Is Producing It?

The film is a joint production of Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, True Story Films, which is run by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal, and Maa Kasam Films, Ranveer's own banner. This means the actor is also one of the producers.

Birla Studios said the film reflects Birla's wish to collaborate with some of the biggest names working in Indian cinema today, Variety reported. True Story Films said the project matches its focus on stories that break from convention.

Hansal Mehta had earlier spoken highly of the film while announcing his banner's line-up. "It's the kind of film that India hasn't made yet, the kind of film that India hasn't seen before," Variety reported.

Ananya Birla, too, has expressed excitement about the project. Speaking on the chat show Koffee With Karan Season 9, she said, "It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it's in God's hands and it's in people's hands."

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Production

Filming began after several months of technically demanding pre-production work. The crew brings together people from India as well as from other countries.

The makers have not yet announced a release date for Pralay.

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