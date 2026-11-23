Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) led by Commisioner Tukaram Mundhe has suspended licenses of Crusto's Pizza in Prabhadevi and British Brewing Company in Lower Parel, along with an Instamart store in Pune. In its latest crackdwon, the regulator suspended food licences of six establishments, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries and food manufacturing units in Mumbai for serious food safety and hygiene lapses, according to release by FDA . Licences of 21 food establishments have been suspended in Pune for serious violation of hygiene norms.

In case of Crusto's Pizza, the FDA suspended license with immediate effect on November 23 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The regulator flagged reasons for suspension of licence, including food waste was found accumulated in the food-handling area, waste was not removed

regularly, while water had collected near the wash basin and the drainage system was improper. Additionally, doors were open and windows had no insect-proof mesh, posing a risk of entry of insects, while pest control records were also not available.

The FDA found serious violations of hygeine and sanitary provisions in British Brewing Company Pvt. Ltd. Lower Parel, Mumbai was inspected. The Designated Officer and Assistant Commissioner has therefore suspended the food licence of the establishment with effect on November 21.

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