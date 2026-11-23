Tata Steel plans to retain APL Apollo Tubes as a listed entity after the two entered into an agreement to transfer assets, according to the steelmaker's conference call on Monday, November 23. The company also emphasised that it not like to have very large debt in APL Apollo and mantain serviceable debt.

The company has set a target of reaching Rs 10,000 crore EBITDA in APL Apollo in next five years, while acquisition is to be EPS accretive in 3-3.5 years. This acquisition has a speeding pathway to be EPS accretive & profitability, it said.

Tata Steel believes that APL Apollo has the potential to be a company with EBITDA of Rs. 10,000 crore. It flagged margin pressure in upstream business due to higher costs, while downstream business has incremental margins to upstream. The objective is to protect Rs. 14,000-15,000 EBITDA/per ton for Tata Steel.

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The remarks come after Tata Steel Ltd announced its plan to acquire up to 7.4 crore shares, or a 26.38% stake, in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. for Rs 15,510 crore. Following the development, the shares of APL Apollo extended their to fall to the sharpest level since 2006 and fell 22% to Rs 1,650, while Tata Steel fell nearly 10% to an intraday low of Rs 160.50.

The acquisition will be conducted in three tranches at a price of Rs 2,301.40 per share. Following this, Tata Steel will become a significant shareholder in APL Apollo Tubes, India's largest structural steel tube manufacturer. Tata Steel will also launch an open offer to acquire additional shares from public shareholders under the agreement, in accordance with takeover regulations. The deal indicates a major step in Tata Steel's strategy to boost its downstream steel products portfolio and enhance its presence in value-added construction and infrastructure segments.

Should You Buy APL Apollo Shares?

Most analysts tracked by Bloomberg have suggested 'buy' on APL Apollo, while some indicated 'neutral' or 'sell' call. Analysts from Citi, JM Financial, Axis Capital, UBS, ICICI Securities, HDFC Research, Elara Capital have suggested 'buy' ot 'add' on APL Apollo shares, while Centrum Broking indicated 'neutral' and Ambit Capital recommened to 'sell'.

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