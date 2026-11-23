India's renewed push to strengthen economic ties with Nepal could put several Indian companies on investors' radar, particularly those with existing exposure to the neighbouring country's power, infrastructure, oil and consumer markets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following talks with his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah in New Delhi on Monday, announced a Rs 15,000 crore development assistance package for Nepal. This includes Rs 11,500 crore in rupee-denominated lines of credit for energy sector projects and Rs 3,500 crore in grants for reconstruction and infrastructure development.

The specific projects and modalities for the credit line are yet to be finalised, according to the joint statement issued after the meeting. However, Indian companies already operating in Nepal could be among those to watch as bilateral cooperation expands.

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Hydropower: SJVN, NHPC, IREDA

SJVN has a significant presence in Nepal through its 900 MW Arun-3 project and the 669 MW Lower Arun project. Construction activities at Lower Arun were targeted to begin in November 2026. The company is also a 34% partner in the 900 MW Upper Karnali project.

The latter is also significant for IREDA, which holds a 5% stake, while GMR holds 34%. The project has moved closer to construction after years of delays.

NHPC is pursuing three major projects in Nepal: West Seti (800 MW), Seti River-6 (460 MW) and Phukot Karnali (480 MW), in which it has a 51% stake. However, the projects face financial and regulatory hurdles, including concerns over Nepal's demand for a higher share of free electricity and NHPC's request for viability gap funding.

Transmission And Power Trade: Power Grid, NTPC

Power Grid Corporation has partnered with Nepal Electricity Authority to develop two 400 kV cross-border transmission links connecting Inaruwa-New Purnea and Dododhara-Bareilly.

NTPC, through its unlisted subsidiary NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), is involved in purchasing Nepalese electricity for supply to Indian states, including Haryana.

Oil And Infrastructure: IOC, Kalpataru Projects

Indian Oil Corporation operates the Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline and is executing the Siliguri-Jhapa and Amlekhgunj-Chitwan pipeline projects.

Kalpataru Projects International offers another example of how Indian credit lines can translate into business contracts. The company executed a package of Nepal's 220 kV Koshi Corridor transmission project, financed through an Indian line of credit.

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FMCG: HUL, ITC, Dabur

Beyond energy and infrastructure, Indian consumer companies also have an established presence in Nepal. Hindustan Unilever owns 80% of Unilever Nepal, while ITC has exposure through Surya Nepal. Dabur, Britannia, Marico and Varun Beverages also have business operations in the country, giving them exposure to Nepal's consumer market.

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