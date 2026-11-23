Tata Sons will now hold its board meeting on Nov. 30, pushing it back from the earlier date of Nov. 26. The meeting was rescheduled after Noel Tata wrote to the company, pointing to the mandatory requirement of circulating the agenda seven days before a board meeting.

Tata Sons had earlier postponed the Nov. 26 meeting after Noel Tata sought statutory one-week notice and circulation of the agenda, NDTV Profit had reported earlier on Monday. The request is in line with requirements under the Companies Act, sources had said.

Request For Recordings

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The rescheduling comes amid correspondence from Noel Tata over board proceedings. On Friday, he wrote to Tata Sons seeking audio and video recordings of the Sept. 17 board meeting and the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) meeting, according to a Press Trust of India report published on Nov. 21.

In the letter to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Noel asserted his rights as a board member to seek the recordings, PTI reported, citing sources. Tata Sons had declined his earlier request for the recordings, the report said.

The NRC had reportedly met on Sept. 3 and asked N Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision to step out of the race for reappointment as Tata Sons chairman, according to the report.

Conflict Objection

Noel also objected to Venu Srinivasan, a Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board, taking part in discussions on Chandrasekaran's reappointment, citing a conflict of interest, PTI reported.

The objection relates to business dealings between a company chaired by Srinivasan and another owned by Chandrasekaran's son, the report said, citing sources. Media reports have referred to dealings between Hanno Warehousing, run by members of Chandrasekaran's family, and the TVS Group.

Tata Sons has previously denied a conflict of interest in the matter and said the relevant details were duly disclosed, according to PTI.

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